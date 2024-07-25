BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Netanyahu to U.S. Congress: "Our enemies are your enemies. Our fight is your fight and our victory will be your victory!" - part 2 🤮
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
69 views • 9 months ago

Netanyahu to U.S. Congress:

"Our enemies are your enemies. Our fight is your fight and our victory will be your victory!"

says the Genocidist that is asking for more money to murder and start more wars. Cynthia

Adding, the following from DD Geopolitics Substack, this video at World Pravda:

We usually don't repost old content, but these articles from our (https://ddgeopolitics.substack.com/p/the-enemy-of-peace-part-1) Substack (https://ddgeopolitics.substack.com/p/the-enemy-of-peace-part-two) are particularly relevant right now. Biden has been one of Israel's strongest, and most savage soldiers. Millions have died in Biden's wars, all of which have been carried out for the benefit of the Zionist entity first and the arms dealers second, with little thought about the people, either American or otherwise, that will have to die for Lockheed's money. Bibi and Biden are and always have been enemies of peace on earth, and it speaks to how sick and broken our society is that these two blood drunk warmongers can even show their faces in public, let alone rule over nations.

Remember, and never forget: Every bomb dropped on Gaza is an American bomb, dropped from an American airplane, kept aloft by American spare parts, full of American fuel, targeted by American satellites and funded by American taxes. Bibi is nothing more than America's triggerman, doing the things that America wants to do, but can't be seen doing themselves. Their goal has always been the same, to turn blood into gold. 

How many more need to die before the people wake up and say enough is enough? 

iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventssyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
