THIS Biden-Encouraged Mortgage Trick Will Make You OWN NOTHING And Be Happy
1112 views • 11 months ago

Glenn Beck


June 3, 2024


Remember Fannie Mae and Freddy Mac? "You Will Own Nothing" author Carol Roth tells Glenn that the Biden administration is now using them to make sure YOU WILL OWN NOTHING. By encouraging MORE consumer debt spending through second mortgages, they're making Americans feel like they're wealthier. But at the same time, this process reduces Americans' ownership of their homes and practically buys votes before the election, Carol warns. What makes this especially dangerous, though, is that they're doing it during a time of inflation. So, while Americans are owning less and less and feeling "happy" right now, that won't last forever...


Keywords
presidentbidencarol rothdebtglenn beckinflationtrickown nothingbe happymortgatesecond mortgages
