Donald J Trump | Mourning in America

President Donald Trump:
Why would we ever accept the incompetence and weakness of Biden when we could have the FREEDOM, SECURITY, and ECONOMIC PROSPERITY that we enjoyed just THREE YEARS AGO!
source:
https://rumble.com/v2n1sks-mourning-in-america.html