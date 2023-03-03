Top 3 Embalmers share Secrets of the Vax'd Dead Bodies! Secrets of the Morgue PART 2 GROUP Interview

Shots Fired with Deanna Lorraine





March 2, 2023





Morgue PART III! John O' Looney, Richard Hirschman, and Wally Hooker - the top 3 Embalmers and Coroners featured in our documentary Died Suddenly - join DeAnna Lorraine for another riveting group interview where they share secrets of the morgue and funeral homes, and what they've really been seeing in the dead bodies of the dead jabbed! Huge white clots like calamari, Embalming procedures not working, babies being buried and much more. Don't miss this must-watch group interview!





Then DeAnna goes over her DARWIN AWARDS of the week!





WATCH Shots Fired show with DeAnna Lorraine, weekdays every Tuesdays AND Thursday at 6pm CT/7pm ET!





