© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Gaza Aid Truck Deliveries Egypt Red Crescent Trucks Entering Gaza Aug 13th
eXtra news
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xwRDgw9Sk3A
8-13-25
تدفق شاحنات القافلة الرابعة عشرة من المساعدات الإنسانية المقدمة من مصر إلى غزة..مراسلنا يرصد المشهد
The Fourteenth convoy of humanitarian aid trucks from Egypt flowed into Gaza..Our correspondent monitors the scene
Alghad TV
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KQ59EYeabBQ&t
شاحنات المساعدات تصل إلى كرم أبو سالم.. والتعقيدات الإسرائيلية تؤخر دخولها إلى غزة
8-13-25
AlQahera News
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RlvFxzhvo6E
مراسلنا: قافلة المساعدات الإنسانية تحمل آلاف السلال الغذائية ومئات الأطنان من المستلزمات الطبية
8-13-25
Alghad TV
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GzVpaJJdyE8
8-13-25
دخول 100 شاحنة مساعدات إلى معبر كرم أبو سالم.. 60 منها عبرت إلى داخل غزة
100 aid trucks entered the Kerem Shalom crossing.. 60 of them crossed into Gaza