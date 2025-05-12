My Fellow White People…

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
A 14-year-old Jewish kid, Royce Mann, wins a poetry slam by groveling about “White privilege”—despite not being White. Funny how (((they))) love playing the “White guilt” game when it suits them, but never mention Jewish privilege.
🔗 ARTICLE (https://archive.ph/rHHIH)
Source @Just a Dude 😎
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/