J6 Lies: The DC Police beat a woman to death and lied about it and the judiciary did nothing.
The DC police beat a woman to death and lied about it and the judiciary did nothing. The propagandists told us Roseanne Boyland died due to being crushed by the protestors... apparently, they didn't think video evidence would show her being bludgeoned to death by a Capitol Officer...


