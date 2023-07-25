BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Nobody Is Coming To Save You But Yourself
Nothing To See Here
Nothing To See Here
37 views • 07/25/2023

Send this video to anyone that is still half asleep. Tell them that they were warned.The smokescreen of conspiracy theory dissipated. The globalists have been announcing a New World Order for years. And now they are going full steam ahead with their Democide.No one is coming to save you. It is up to We The People to fight for our lives.

Keywords
newsalex jonesinfowarspoliticsdeep statewar roomowen shroyerconspiracynew world orderoligarchyswampjohn bowne
