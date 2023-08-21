The real reason why IRS has announced they will stop visiting people’s homes! (Full)

In a July 24, 2023, news release, the IRS says that they will no longer be visiting American people’s homes and businesses unannounced (IRS News Release). IRS claims that the real reason for such a change is that it “will increase confidence in our tax administration work and improve overall safety for taxpayers and IRS employees."

However, could the real reason be something else? Could it be that IRS is very inefficient, lazy, and short on employees? Or falling apart?

In this week’s Freedom Hour presentation, Peymon Mottahedeh, the founder of Freedom Law School (FLS), reveal the truth of why management has chosen to stop “unannounced visits” to everyday hardworking Americans.

Peymon, the President of FLS has for over 27 years helped many Americans to live free of IRS deception, robbery, and slavery. Take the Seven Steps to income tax freedom on our website FreedomLawSchool.org.