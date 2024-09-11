A Preview of the A.G.E.S. Annual Fall Conference 2024 in Dallas – A Celebration of All Natural Solutions!

This week on The Dr. Ardis Show, we're giving you a special preview of the highly anticipated "Healing for the Ages Conference 2.0," set to kick off with a Free Virtual Masterclass on Thursday, September 12th at 5 PM Central, followed by the annual in-person conference on Friday, September 13th and Saturday, September 14th, 2024, from 8 AM to 10 PM Central in Dallas, Texas. Join Dr. Bryan Ardis and some of the most renowned voices in the world of natural health as they gear up for an event that promises to redefine the traditional health conference experience.





In this episode, Dr. Ardis is joined by an all-star lineup including Dr. Ed Group, Dr. Henry Ealy, Dr. Jana Schmidt, Dr. Robert Scott Bell, and the medical rebel, Dr. Lee Merritt. Each guest shares their excitement and what they look forward to at this year's conference. From organic food and family-like atmosphere to groundbreaking educational sessions, this conference is designed to provide a holistic approach to health education unlike any other. The Master of Ceremonies at the conference is Jonathan Otto and other special guest teacher Dr. Judy Mikovits.





Listeners will get a sneak peek into the topics and discussions that will be covered at the conference, focusing on navigating the complex world of health that's often distorted in mainstream media and conventional medical narratives. The episode delves into the unique aspects of the conference, such as its commitment to providing a coherent and unified approach to health advice, avoiding the confusion that often comes with conflicting medical opinions.





The AGES Conference stands out by offering a cohesive experience where top experts consolidate significant research and present it in a way that is accessible and engaging. This year’s conference also promises to be more interactive, with opportunities for attendees to engage directly with health experts, making it an invaluable experience for anyone looking to deepen their understanding of natural health strategies and innovations.





Whether you're attending in person or tuning in online, this episode serves as your gateway to one of the most anticipated health conferences of the year, where you can expect to learn, interact, and be inspired by leaders in the field of natural health. Dr. Ardis and his guests discuss how this conference is not just an event but a movement towards empowering individuals with knowledge, hope, and solutions for better health.





Book your tickets for the Healing for the Ages conference here: https://healingfortheages.com/







