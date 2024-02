Nuclear War & Earthquakes in Diverse Places

The threat of a Nuclear war continues as earthquakes begin to shake various parts of the globe. We are truly living in the End Times. Stand by for more prophecy news soon ...

Matthew 24:6-7 King James Version

6 And ye shall hear of wars and rumours of wars: see that ye be not troubled: for all these things must come to pass, but the end is not yet.

7 For nation shall rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom: and there shall be famines, and pestilences, and earthquakes, in divers places.





Our work and the information we share is provided to share the truth and is dedicated to our Lord and Saviour JESUS CHRIST.

https://awalkwiththelord.com

If you want to purchase A Walk With the Lord Ministry Merchandise and guide others to receiving the free gift of Salvation, we receive no kickback from sales:

https://a-walk-with-the-lord-ministry.creator-spring.com/





FAIR USE NOTICE Our videos may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner.

We are making such material available in an effort to advance understanding of religious, spiritual, conspiratorial, current events, historical, educational, environmental, financial, political, human rights, economic, democratic, scientific, social justice, or other issues. This constitutes 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Section 107 of U.S. Copyright Law.

Notwithstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes of advancing the understanding of religious, spiritual, conspiratorial, current events, historical, educational, environmental, financial, political, human rights, economic, democratic, scientific, social justice, or other issues, is not an infringement of any US Copyright Law.