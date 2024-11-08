Occupied America Coming to an End | Laws and Orders W/Derek Johnson | 40K FootView with JMC Ep. 26

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Occupied America Coming to an End | Laws and Orders W/Derek Johnson
- Election night conversation with Derek Johnson
- Dot connecting at the highest levels of military laws and orders
- Derek explains just how it is that Donald Trump has been the Commander in
Chief over these past recent years
- Just why and how this had to take as long as it has as the nation having been
exposed to such tyranny and lawlessness
- How is it that Donald Trump is in fact a wartime President
- 45-47 the significance of the dash (-)
- National emergency and wartime since 1979
- US will no longer be an occupied nation
- The Butler assignation attempt may not have been what you think
- Advises American people Military and Trump has this under control in this Military operation – be calm through the upcoming weeks/months
- If the courts are needed in the election – can we have confidence in this?
- DOD Directive of Military using lethal force has been misunderstood by many
popular podcasters
- What is in 11.3 in the law of war manual – how has this been used
- Continuity of Government and the burial of Joe Biden
- We are essentially under martial law
- Victory is just around the corner as the operation concludes in its final phase
NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.
