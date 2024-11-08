BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Occupied America Coming to an End | Laws and Orders W/Derek Johnson | 40K FootView with JMC Ep. 26
JMC- A Voice For Our Times
JMC- A Voice For Our Times
44 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
200 views • 7 months ago

Occupied America Coming to an End | Laws and Orders W/Derek Johnson


- Election night conversation with Derek Johnson


- Dot connecting at the highest levels of military laws and orders


- Derek explains just how it is that Donald Trump has been the Commander in

Chief over these past recent years


- Just why and how this had to take as long as it has as the nation having been

exposed to such tyranny and lawlessness


- How is it that Donald Trump is in fact a wartime President


- 45-47 the significance of the dash (-)


- National emergency and wartime since 1979


- US will no longer be an occupied nation


- The Butler assignation attempt may not have been what you think


- Advises American people Military and Trump has this under control in this Military operation – be calm through the upcoming weeks/months


- If the courts are needed in the election – can we have confidence in this?


- DOD Directive of Military using lethal force has been misunderstood by many

popular podcasters


- What is in 11.3 in the law of war manual – how has this been used


- Continuity of Government and the burial of Joe Biden


- We are essentially under martial law


- Victory is just around the corner as the operation concludes in its final phase


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.


Free Subscription

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/


Rumble

https://rumble.com/c/JohnMichaelChambers40kFV


Global Defense War

stormisuponus.com

Keywords
continuity of governmentderek johnsonoccupied america endingelection night insightsmilitary lawsorders and governancecommander in chief trumpwartime presidencynational exposure to tyranny4547 significancenational emergency since 1979end of occupationbutler assassination attempt insightmilitary operation assurancestay calm messageelection courts confidencedod directive misinterpretations113 law of war manualjoe biden burialmartial law statusvictory near
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy