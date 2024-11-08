BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
"Greatest Act of Brand Suicide" - How Disney Destroyed Its' Reputation & Lost $200 Billion in Value
Libertar_09
Libertar_09
3 followers
51 views • 7 months ago

Meus Outros Canais:

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/gab_figueiro

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/gabfigueiro

COS.TV: https://cos.tv/channel/33700942577575936

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCx2Q5RBUONYO5A7vYxVOZ2w

MGTOWTV: https://www.mgtow.tv/@gabfigueiro

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Libertar_09:7

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/d254x5zSWGQo/

Chainflix: https://www.chainflix.net/channel/29870/

Fruitlab: https://fruitlab.com/gabfigueiro

Gan Jing World: https://www.ganjingworld.com/s/3gQe1ogXA6

Dailymotion: https://dailymotion.com/gab_figueiro

gleev: https://gleev.xyz/channel/62487

StoryFire: https://storyfire.com/user/axn4fb1lmv0sttb

Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/gabfigueiro


Título Original: "Greatest Act of Brand Suicide" - How Disney Destroyed Its' Reputation & Lost $200 Billion in Value

Publicado em YT, 28 de Novembro de 2023

Créditos: Valuetainment

Publicação Original: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DFYMbxtfhx0


Descrição Original do Autor:



1 074 095 vues 28 nov. 2023

Patrick Bet-David, Tom Ellsworth and Vincent Oshana are joined by The Daily Wire co-founder and co-CEO Jeremy Boreing as they discuss Disney's left-wing politics costing the company $200 billion in value and the effect of the loss on Walt Disney Company shareholders.


Watch the trailer of “Lady Ballers” available on DailyWire+ on 12/1: https://bit.ly/3RiuwWN

Check out Jeremy’s line of razors, “Jeremy’s Razors”: https://bit.ly/47AWJxU

Purchase Jeremy’s line of Nuts & Nutless Chocolates: https://bit.ly/49Xekl1

Subscribe to DailyWire+: https://bit.ly/49TBMzH


Purchase tickets to the PBD Town Hall with Robert F. Kennedy Jr on December 6th: https://bit.ly/3sog9qg


Connect one-on-one with the right expert to get the answers you need with Minnect: https://bit.ly/3MC9IXE


Get best-in-class business advice with Bet-David Consulting: https://bit.ly/40oUafz


Visit VT.com for the latest news and insights from the world of politics, business and entertainment: https://bit.ly/472R3Mz


Visit Valuetainment University for the best courses online for entrepreneurs: https://bit.ly/47gKVA0


Text “PODCAST” to 310-340-1132 to get the latest updates in real-time!


SUBCRIBE TO:

@VALUETAINMENT

@vtsoscast

@ValuetainmentComedy

@bizdocpodcast


Want to be clear on your next 5 business moves? https://bit.ly/3Qzrj3m


Join the channel to get exclusive access to perks: https://bit.ly/3Q9rSQL


Download the podcasts on all your favorite platforms https://bit.ly/3sFAW4N


Patrick Bet-David is the founder and CEO of Valuetainment Media. He is the

author of the #1 Wall Street Journal Bestseller “Your Next Five Moves” (Simon & Schuster) and a father of 2 boys and 2 girls. He currently resides in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida.

Keywords
hollywoodeconomystockswokeprogressivismfar-leftleftismradicalsbrandbelieversout of touchdisney companysocial bubble
