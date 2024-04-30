GodSpeak Calvary Chapel, Pastor Rob McCoy, Ask God for Help!

We are going through intense times and I am grateful for my pastor, Rob McCoy, who reminded me of a path to being my peaceful true self in the face of all adversity.

Dr Judy Mikovits, PhD - 04/30/2024

Pastor Rob McCoy: "My great joy is no matter how the enemy amasses itself for the destruction of truth, I found the secret: ask God for help!

We've had the privilege to do this together for these last few years. I know you get tired, and I know it seems as though the more we stand in defense of truth, the more we get attacked, it's okay.

We don't have to have all the answers. We just confess our inadequacies. Thank him for what he's doing in advance. He's got this, we're gonna be all right. Don't rely on your inadequacies in your pathetic self.

You don't know what the enemy is doing and how involved they are. It's hard to distinguish the voices in the midst of it all. Some of them declare themselves to be prophets, but they're lying tongues.

But God knows all of it. Just ask him for help. "

Full Sermon on April 28, 2024 at GodSpeak Calvary Chapel: https://rumble.com/v4s6y8w-ask-god-for-help-2-chronicles-201-13-pastor-rob-mccoy.html