Biblical Masculinity Sets the Stage for a Prosperous Marriage - Dr. Donald Welch
11 views • 02/12/2024

Therapist and author Dr. Donald Welch, discusses the unique differences between the male and female brain. He also touches on how Jesus can heal anyone’s past trauma, as well as why premarital sex and cohabitation before marriage is ultimately damaging to relational partners, according to a wide variety of studies and research. “A couple who cohabitates before marriage has a greater chance of divorce after marriage,” he shares. Donald further talks about why he thinks men may be more passive now than they were in past generations, due to societal and cultural shifts. “God created men to take action,” he shares. Donald also stresses the importance of laughter in a marriage.



TAKEAWAYS


When men live out their God-ordained masculinity, their marriages and families thrive


Couples need to carve out time to talk with each other and connect every day


Most men are unaware of how they feel because they are not biologically wired to be in touch with their emotions like women


When you’re facing a conflict with your spouse, stop to affirm, inquire, and reflect on the situation



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

No More Perfect Date Night (get 10% off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/PERFECTCCM

Responsive Relationship video: https://bit.ly/3uaSR8d

Download the CCM App: https://bit.ly/3VC4D2X

The Responsive Marriage book: https://amzn.to/3UqVWf8

Time Margin Optimizer: https://www.welchtherapyinstitute.com/margin-calculator


🔗 CONNECT WITH DR. DONALD WELCH

Website: https://www.welchtherapyinstitute.com/


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Capstone Legacy: https://capstonelegacy.org/

Institute for Creation Research: https://www.icr.org/

TruPlay (get 30% off with code Tina30): https://truplay.games/CounterCultureMom

RogersHood Apothecary (get 10% off with code TINA):

https://www.rogershood.com/?coupon=tina


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/

