Big Guy's Travel Agency

[Bidan] has made himself the world’s most successful travel agent.





Redpill: Incompetent vs. Malevolent

* The [Bidan] regime’s actions cannot be explained away as error, failure or incompetence.

* Their actions can be explained as malevolent, successful plots.

* They were installed to expedite Operation Take Down America.





The full segment is linked below.





Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (31 October 2023)

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6340255605112

