R.M. Palmer Candy Explosion 25Mar23

For whatever reason, possibly war preps or for control or whatever, "they" triggered a huge blast at the only Palmer candy factory in the world, you know - that company that makes chocolate bunnies and a whole lot more for the holidays. I am clueless as to a reason Palmer would be targeted, but if you watch this video it is fairly obvious they were. I am saving that video, it's perfect evidence. OK, analysis: Materials ejected at supersonic speed, which gas can't do, plus tons of pulverized concrete dust in the air, which gas can't do, plus straight up blast, which gas is higly unlikely to do. Let me guess: They were MAGA and had a plan? Who knows, but the official story is total crap. There's simply too much energy there for gas to accomplish. As a reminder: years ago pre Trump "they" were doing obvious military hits on American targets and blaming the blasts on gas leaks. It's the perfect cover for the non-thinking crowd, which is too damn big. Under Trump all that crap stopped, but it looks like they are at it again, NATURAL GAS MY *SS. Not like that. It's fairly simple, really. Natural gas can't explode faster than the speed of sound because air is part of the fuel. And how many pounds of high explosive would it take to do a blast like that, and how much does air weigh? Only 21 percent of the weight of air is oxygen. So that's how much oxidizer you have and not all of it will burn. Then, how much gas can react with that much oxygen, when gas becomes part of the atmosphere, and reduces the oxygen percentage by that much more? Answer: That's a minimum 4,000 pounds of explosive material doing that blast, and there was not enough air present to provide that much energy. Let alone the speed of the ejected materials and all the concrete dust, which will become dust at pressures far above what gas can do. Obvious hit here, totally obvious, that video is likely to vanish because it is evidence. Of something VERY nefarious. A huge boiler explosion at 3,000+ PSI could do that and it would have to be one of the giant 50+ foot long boilers. Could happen with modern systems compliments of Stuxnet. But they already said gas. Would you accept a change in the story line?"

A large explosion at around 4:57 p.m. destroyed Building No. 2 at the plant at 55 S. Second Ave., and caused damage to Building No. 1 at 77 S. Second Ave., said West Reading Police Chief Wayne Holben at a news conference Friday night.

The RM Palmer company has been a mainstay of Berks County for 75 years. It was founded in 1948 by Richard M. Palmer Sr., who secured a $25,000 investment to purchase some used equipment and an old warehouse in Sinking Spring. Today the company has three facilities, more than 800 employees and makes more than 1,000 different items that are distributed around the world. It is considered one of the top 75 confectioners in the world and is one of the largest chocolate manufacturers in the U.S.

