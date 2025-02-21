BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Grok 3 And The Rise Of AI-NOW THE END BEGINS-FEB 21 2025
Rightly Dividing The Word
Rightly Dividing The Word
27 views • 6 months ago

On this episode of the Prophecy News Podcast, there is so much end times stuff going on that I really struggled today to come up with a single starting point. On the geopolitical front, things are a “rush to WWIII” big fat mess as Russia and Ukraine war reaches new heights, pundits stunned at what looks like a Trump league with Putin to resolve Ukraine. On the technology front, AI and robotics are dominating the conversation. Things that have forever seemed like science fiction are now playing out before us in real-time. You know how we always talk about those cheesy 1990’s Christian prophecy movies? Well, we have arrived in the time period where those things are now here. Grok 3 and the singularity, the Devil’s Champion. On this episode we issue an urgent wakeup call to the sleeping church to get in the game before The Ref calls time.


Keywords
biblegodjesuspodcastprophecyend times
