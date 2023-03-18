BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Fire Safety Tips - Walt Cross
PatchSDA
PatchSDA
100 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
2 views • 03/18/2023

What causes house fires and how can they be prevented? How do wildfires start and how can you protect your country home from them? Veteran fire chief Walt Cross shares fire safety tips to help you protect your home from fire. Learn about the most common types of fires and their causes. Find out how to put out cooking fires safely, create fire evacuation plans, and what type of fire extinguishers are best. You’ll also learn fire mitigation strategies like creating a defensible space to protect your country home from wildfire and to reduce the risk of harm and loss.


Watch the full series:

https://adtv.watch/series/are-you-pre...


Support Amazing Discoveries: https://store-us.amazingdiscoveries.org​


AD's Full Content Library: https://adtv.watch/​


Go Deeper, Learn More: http://amazingdiscoveries.org/


#firesafety #homefire #countryliving

Keywords
healthgodheavenlovejesuschristianlifechurchbabylonnwobeastmarkdeviljudgementrevelationantichristsabbathisreal666lamb144000eternalsicknessdanielarmegedeon
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy