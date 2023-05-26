BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
How the US Blew Up the Nord Stream Pipelines (Radar Evidence)
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
79 views • 05/26/2023

I'm sharing this video found on YouTube at, 'revisionfour', from May 3, 2023, with the following words of description, further down below. 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iG71NGXr4vU&ab_channel=revisionfour

It was posted at [email protected] with many tweets and this write up. But first, an interesting article I've posted from a link there.

https://www.theinteldrop.org/2023/05/24/kim-dotcom-whistleblower-with-proofs-navy-seals-blew-up-nordstream-at-bidens-order/

https://twitter.com/KimDotcom/status/1660420327325958144

In this short video I lay out how the United States blew up the Nordstream pipelines. I go through the motive, means and exactly how it was carried out. In this video I include incriminating radar evidence that places the United States Navy at the scene of the crime at the time of the crime. Please watch the video all the way through before commenting

Baltops 22 Advanced SEAL Delivery System Flightradar24 Sikorsky SH-60 Seahawk Boeing P-8 Poseidon Boeing KC-135 Stratotanker Enjoy the video and please do your own research!

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo
