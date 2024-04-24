On the way to the Rapture, preparation and expectation, Dream

Prophetic Dream, from 2024-03-28 @4:00AM





The transcript to read along is available on my website:

https://bindernowski.com/dream-2024-03-28-on-the-way-to-the-rapture-preparation-and-expectation/





If you are looking for licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have loads of them available exlusively on Pond5 (mostly nature)

https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski