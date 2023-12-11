NEW ZEALAND IS STUCK IN THE DEATH ZONE (SHARE)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Remarque88
Dec 10, 2023
THEY CAN'T LOCK UP THE TRUTH
N.Z. STATS -
EXCESS MORTALITY AND "COVID" DATA
https://www.stats.govt.nz/experimental/covid-19-data-portal/
NATURAL POPULATION RATE
https://www.stats.govt.nz/topics/births-and-deaths
Original New Zealand 'The Death Zone" videos -
https://www.bitchute.com/video/6fSk8M9YY7ec/
Remarque88 Channel - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/GISyVy9bw05Q/
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/0A1pLXZzlbyq/