June, 1st is International Children's Day. The Russian Foreign Ministry published a video with English subtitles, reminding the world of what has been happening in Donbass.

Over the 9 years of shelling of the region by the Armed Forces of Ukraine 265 children were killed, 799 were injured.

“Save the future of Donbass. Save its children."

The following from a Russian source, translated to English:

In Donbass, children have not had time to be children since 2014.

They have to grow up too quickly. Some will say that it is adaptation, that it is easier for the children. Perhaps. Although I believe that one of Russia's tasks now is to make sure that children in the new regions have a normal childhood.

Thank God the new regions receive help and support from their new brethren.

The Altai Republic is preparing to host 750 children from the LPR in its sports and health camp in the Choysky district this summer. Specifically: from the People's Republic's Slavyanoserbsky district, with which the Altai authorities, headed by Oleg Khorokhordin, have signed a cooperation agreement.

Apart from arranging recreational activities for children, economic and cultural ties between the regions have been strengthened. For example, environmentally friendly products will be sent to the LPR from the Republic of Altai. And a lot more is planned.

That is the way to care about one's own people. No big speeches, no pompous statements. Necessary, important work is being done to integrate the new regions into Russia, to return a peaceful life to these lands, where children may have a childhood, and also a future.