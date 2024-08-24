BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Lean not on the mainline narrative / understanding ~ 5-senses and news lie, the world is an illusion ~
TheProphet-Barnebus
TheProphet-Barnebus
14 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
44 views • 8 months ago

In todays discussion we will talk on not believing the mainline narrative, or letting the world system over-ride the only narrative you need, which comes from God and not man. We will talk on raising the bar by becoming more aware through the 6-sense / god consciousness. Most importantly we will talk on the need to break free from the mainstream lie narrative / fear mongering. Finally, we will be sharing the latest highwire episode 386 entitled "raising the barr."


References:

- The Highwire episode 386 Raising the Barr

  https://rumble.com/v5c0gnh-episode-386-raising-the-barr.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp

- The Dream by David Icke

  https://archive.org/details/13-the-dream-the-extraordinary-revelation-of-who-we-are-and-where-we-are/03+-

  +The+Dream+The+Extraordinary+Revelation+of+Who+We+Are+and+Where+We+Are.mp3

- Cult of Medics

  https://rumble.com/c/cultofthemedics

- Genesis 6 Conspiracy

  https://archive.org/details/the-genesis-6-conspiracy-gary-wayne_compress/page/n23/mode/2up

- Propaganda Exposed Uncensored

  https://rumble.com/c/TheTruthAboutCancerOfficial

- Plandemic

  https://rumble.com/vw38ps-plandemic-2-indoctornation-documentary-covid-19.html

  https://rumble.com/v1s8ln4-fluvid-19-plandemic-biggest-scam-of-the-century.html

  https://rumble.com/vw3740-plandemic-1-documentary-covid-19.html

  https://rumble.com/v2sdtym-plandemic-3-the-great-awakening-movie.html

Keywords
vaccinescensorshipawakeningmaskmindpropagandacontrolfalsethinkingsocialdisinformationnarrativeofthegreatdistancedreamoutsidebox19covidplandemic
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy