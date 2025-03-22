There are only 2 type of people in the world

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I spent the better part of the last two decades, transitioning from the jewed, chronically ill, child, I was forced into being, to the forester i am now.
Going from a bacteroides on the SAD diet to a prevatella from a plant based diet, was the most important transition i ever made. I encourage you all to jump onto the vegan train whenever possible, although I will always enjoy a nice piece of wild caught game.