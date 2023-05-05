BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social

Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
8 views • 05/05/2023

https://gettr.com/post/p2g5wq134e0

In 2018, China's internet regulator ordered Apple to reject the app of Guo Wengui, a Chinese billionaire who revealed corruption within the Communist Party in a live broadcast. Apple executives then decided to add Mr. Guo to Apple's China-sensitive list.

在2018年，中国的互联网监管机构命令苹果拒绝接受郭文贵的应用程序，这位中国亿万富翁在直播中揭露了中共内部的腐败问题。苹果高管们随后决定将郭先生加入苹果公司的中国敏感列表中。

@jeremyherrell @s7gril

#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #JeremyHerrell #AvaChen #nfsc #mosenglish #moschinese #takedowntheccp



Keywords
bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscwhisleblowergmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangehpayvaccine disastergfashionfreemilesguo13579
