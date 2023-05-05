© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gettr.com/post/p2g5wq134e0
In 2018, China's internet regulator ordered Apple to reject the app of Guo Wengui, a Chinese billionaire who revealed corruption within the Communist Party in a live broadcast. Apple executives then decided to add Mr. Guo to Apple's China-sensitive list.
在2018年，中国的互联网监管机构命令苹果拒绝接受郭文贵的应用程序，这位中国亿万富翁在直播中揭露了中共内部的腐败问题。苹果高管们随后决定将郭先生加入苹果公司的中国敏感列表中。
@jeremyherrell @s7gril
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #JeremyHerrell #AvaChen #nfsc #mosenglish #moschinese #takedowntheccp