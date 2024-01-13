A great civilization is not conquered from without, until it has destroyed itself from within. ~Will Durant -- The US Sounds The Alarm After $34 Trillion Debt Signals Massive Collapse

The U.S. national debt surpasses a staggering 34 trillion dollars, setting the stage for looming economic and political challenges. Against this backdrop, Secretary of State Antony Blinken embarks on his fourth visit to the Middle East, grappling with heightened tensions and instability. The gross national debt of the federal government has now exceeded $34 trillion, reaching a historic high and signaling imminent political and economic challenges in the years ahead. In June of the previous year, Republican lawmakers and the White House agreed to a temporary lift on the nation's debt limit, preventing the risk of a historic default. This agreement is set to last until January 2025.

