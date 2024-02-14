Sharleta Bassett: Taking Spiritual Warfare to The US Senate For the State of California

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
It's about time we started electing officials who understand that we are not battling against flesh and blood, but against rulers and principalities in high places. Sharleta Bassett is a mighty warrior for Christ running for US Senate in the state of California and not only does she understand spiritual warfare, she wages it daily. She also just so happens to attend one of the most powerful churches in the nation that specializes in deliverance and freedom from demonic oppression, the Church of Glad Tidings in Yuba City, CA. If there is anything our nation and the state of California need, it's deliverance and God has anointed Sharleta to do just that. Read More About Sharleta: https://www.resistancechicks.com/sharleta-bassett-us-senate-for-ca/
Sharleta's Website: https://sharletabassett.com/
