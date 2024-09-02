BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Roobs and Shazza on The Total Truth Show, 28th August 2024.
Aussie Flyers
Aussie Flyers
6 views • 8 months ago

Shazza and I were invited on the Total Truth Show Episode 78 to talk about the "The Truth About Print Media"


Thanks so much to Aldwyn and Ken for having us on, we loved chatting with you guys.


https://www.facebook.com/share/v/wAHEu6Pxt286tMiL/


Roobs and Shazza met in 2021 and quickly bonded over their shared passion for spreading the truth about vaccines through print. Shazza, with her family's deep roots in the Gold Coast printing industry, and Roobs, who became passionate about printing after years in various trades, teamed up to create flyers that countered mainstream media narratives.


Their efforts grew into a community-driven movement, resulting in the distribution of over 1 million flyers across Australia and the launch of a monthly magazine, now known as Aussie Flyers. Their mission is to educate and awaken people through their work, despite the challenges they face.


Join Aussie Flyers:


Website -

https://aussieflyers.com/


Telegram - https://t.me/aussieflyers


Gab - https://gab.com/AussieFlyers


Facebook -

https://www.facebook.com/RoobsAussieFlyers


Bitchute -  https://www.bitchute.com/channel/aussie-flyers/


Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/aussieflyers


Odysee -

https://odysee.com/$/invite/@roobsflyers:0


Rumble - https://rumble.com/user/Roobs


YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/@AussieFlyers572


Subscribe to our magazine -

https://aussieflyers.com/aussie-flyer-magazine


Aussie Flyers Mailer -

https://aussieflyers.com/mailer


Email - [email protected]



All rights reserved.

Keywords
print mediaaussie flyerstotal truth showaussie flyer magazine
