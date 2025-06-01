22yo Greta Thunberg on ‘DANGEROUS’ mission to Gaza - has set sail today on aid Flotilla

22yo Greta Thunberg on ‘DANGEROUS’ mission to Gaza

Says Netanyahu ‘BOMBED’ her boat last time.

Captain Greta sails into Gaza spotlight, chasing clout amid catastrophe

From skipping school to sailing into war zones — all for the spotlight. Now Thunberg tries to “help” Palestinians while enjoying a Mediterranean yacht cruise.

More in article:

Also on board, "Game of Thrones" actor Liam Cunningham and Rima Hassan, a French member of the European Parliament who is of Palestinian descent, are also among the crew. Hassan has been barred from entering Israel due to her active opposition to the Israeli assault on Gaza.

The sailing boat Madleen — operated by activist group Freedom Flotilla Coalition — departed from the Sicilian port of Catania, in southern Italy.

"'Madleen' sails to Gaza today with twelve humanitarians and as much life-saving aid as she can carry, including baby formula, medical supplies, and more. She departs from European territorial waters, sailing entirely through international waters into Palestinian waters off Gaza," the coalition wrote in a social media post Sunday. "Unarmed and nonviolent, 'Madleen' poses no threat. She sails in full accordance with international law. Any attack or interference will be a deliberate, unlawful assault on civilians."

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/climate-activist-greta-thunberg-game-of-thrones-actor-liam-cunningham-gaza-aid-ship/





