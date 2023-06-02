Flourless, Chocolate Hazelnut Stuffed Pancakes





2 large eggs

1/2 cup any kind of milk

10 tsp of Rawmio Chocolate Hazelnut spread

3/4 cup HRS Organic Tigernut Flour

2 tbs of HRS Organic Sprouted Radiance Blend (Chocolate)

1/2 cup arrowroot

A Pinch of HRS Pink Himalayan Salt Fine Ground

HRS Organic Extra Virgin Coconut Oil for cooking





Get the kit HERE!





Preparation:

1. Line a baking tray with parchment paper

2. Use 2 tsp of Rawmio chocolate hazelnut spread to make a circular disc. Repeat to make 4-5 discs.

3. Place the tray in the freezer until firm (about 10-15 minutes)





Directions:

1. Place the wet ingredients in a bowl and whisk to combine.

2. Add in the dry ingredients and mix well.

3. Melt 1/4 tsp of coconut oil in the pan over medium heat.

4. Take one of the the frozen chocolate discs out of the freezer and place it in the middle of the batter.

5. Dollop 1/4 cup of batter into the pan. Quickly place a chocolate disc in the middle of the batter, then top with a bit more batter (enough to cover the disc).

6. When bubbles start appearing around the edge (about 2 mins), flip and cook the other side.

7. Repeat the process 4-5 more times.

8. Serve warm with fresh fruits, honey or maple syrup!