The Truth about The FDA





Executive Chairman of VICE Media interviewed Ex Pharma Rep and took a deep dive into pharmaceuticals.





- Roughly 30% of drugs that get FDA approval will be recalled or have a label change. 30% (WOW)

- LESS THAN 2% of the adverse events even get recorded

- Medical Devices: 90% of the products that go into the operating room have never had a human safety study (This is absolutely mind blowing).