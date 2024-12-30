© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Truth about The FDA
Executive Chairman of VICE Media interviewed Ex Pharma Rep and took a deep dive into pharmaceuticals The FDA has been approving
- Roughly 30% of drugs that get FDA approval will be recalled or have a label change. 30% (WOW)
- LESS THAN 2% of the adverse events even get recorded
- Medical Devices: 90% of the products that go into the operating room have never had a human safety study (This is absolutely mind blowing).