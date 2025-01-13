The installment of the latest Omaha Fire Chief as the first female to run the Omaha Fire Department echoes the contentious scenario seen with the Los Angeles Fire Department, foreshadowing grim prospects for Omaha's future. Both cities are now contending with the consequences of appointing fire chiefs based on diversity rather than merit, a strategy that has demonstrably led to disaster in Los Angeles, and has also directly impacted citizens throughout all of Southern California...



This scenario serves as a stark warning that appointing individuals, especially females with manufactured qualifications, to leadership roles based on gender or identity rather than merit, is not merely a local problem but a pervasive one across America and the Western world. The public's uninformed backing of these non-leaders perpetuates a cycle of incompetence and looming disaster, as seen in Omaha teetering on the edge of its own crisis. Yet, the witless public continues to elect leaders who install clueless or corrupt individuals into departmental leadership roles, to the detriment of the community. This public has the power to vote for genuine leaders who would not just manage disasters after they occur but prevent them in the first place.



Without moving away from the flawed practice of prioritizing female, especially female minority or immigrant appointees—who are consistently seen as the least qualified and entirely unfit—where destructive diversity quotas take precedence over competence, the public will continue to suffer the consequences. This occurs to the detriment of competent and sensible male candidates, who are either native-born or, in certain instances, legal immigrants showing a deep dedication to the country's core culture following a rigorous and selective vetting process. These men have stood firm against the spread of "wokeness" or diversity initiatives, openly and actively challenging diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts, which are subversive, anti-American communist tactics intended to undermine the nation from within.



This narrative depicts a bleak vision of "modern-day insanity," where the least qualified are appointed to leadership roles, threatening not only the well-being of the community but also setting a perilous example for societies swayed by analogous political movements. The responsibility now lies with the public to demand a return to merit-based, home-grown masculine leadership to avert further calamities.



Read full article at the Nebraska Journal Herald



