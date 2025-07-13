BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Do They Call You Beelzebul?
Fritz Berggren
Fritz Berggren
85 views • 2 months ago

“Tolerance” is Satanism when it is tolerance of evil in society. Pastors must declare themselves in open rebellion against Satan and his values. They do this by refusing to abide by Satan’s morality and insist upon build Christian nations — by openly rejecting Satan’s demand to submit to his morality.

Rebellion begins in the pulpits. Yes, they will call you racist, intolerant, antisemitic, Hitler, Nazi, fascist, a hater and so on. They are the intolerant ones. They are by bullies. They are the defenders of Satan’s order.

“It is enough for the disciple to be like his teacher, and the servant like his master. If they have called the master of the house Beelzebul, how much more will they malign those of his household.” Matthew 10:25 ESV

Fritz Berggren, PhD
www.bloodandfaith.com


Keywords
pastorpulpitbeelzebul
