LGBT Pedophiles Are Coming For Your Children: California Proposes Child Kidnapping Law

California is trying to pass a law that would lay a foundation to make child kidnapping legal.

Erin Friday, the cofounder of Our Duty, joins Stew to talk about California’s new anti-family law and how you can protect your children from the LGBT.

At gay Pride parades the LGBT chant “We are coming for your children.”

California bill AB 957 would declare that “affirming” a child’s “chosen” gender is part of a parents’ duties.

At the age of 10, Erin Friday’s daughter began to say she was “trans” after a sex-ed class was used to foist transgender propaganda on her.

All five of her daughter's friends claimed they had new genders after taking the sex education class.

An organization called Health Connect was contracted as a third party by the school to indoctrinate the children with this pagan sex religion.

This indoctrination isn’t just going on in California but it’s in every state across the country.

Fortunately, Erin was alert to what was happening.

She took away her daughter’s phone, transferred her to a new school, and made sure she was surrounded by the right female influences so she could grow into a healthy young woman.

By the grace of God Erin’s daughter broke free from the Trans indoctrination.

Erin recommends that no parent send their children to public school.

This may be the biggest help a parent can be to their child.

The teachers are being trained to hide perverted material from parents.

Parents could also run for the school board and get rid of LGBT curriculums.

All across the country parents are losing custody of their children because they believe in biological reality and are rejecting pronoun dogma.

There are three goals the left wants as a result of sexualizing our children.

The first goal is money because each child is worth 1 million dollars to the medical industrial complex.

If a child tries to change their sex they become lifelong patients to the medical community.

The second reason is to enable human trafficking of children after they are stripped away from their parents.

This will further normalize pedophilia.

Their main goal is to completely destroy the family.

Mirrored - Stew Peters Network