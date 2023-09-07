BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

9.6.23: TREASON?, DELTAs, Evidence destroyed?, J6, GITMO, V@X. PRAY! [MIRROR]
TruthParadigm
TruthParadigm
333 followers
86 views • 09/07/2023


[CREDIT]

✝️ And We Know Romans 8:28 ✝️


https://rumble.com/v3fcktu-9.6.23-treason-deltas-evidence-destroyed-j6-gitmo-vx.-pray.html



Protect your investments with And We Know


http://andweknow.com/gold
Or call 720-605-3900, Tell them “LT” sent you.
—————————————————————
*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/
*Our 24/7 NEWS SITE: https://thepatriotlight.com/
*BOWLING BROS: Sons Bowling channel: https://www.youtube.com/@Bowling_Bros/videos
—————————————————
Remnant Revolution Tour
https://remnantrevolutiontour.com/

CNN can't hide the truth: https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/51858

President Trump warns the Vaccine pushers: https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/51855

"The took everything we have." https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/51854

The people know Bidenomics https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/51841

⚠️Vaccinated & boosted. https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/51831

Quick white pill for y'all, in between all the doom and gloom. This is apparently the new Miss America and she's got 7 kids, homeschools em all. https://t.me/traceytray17/156288

Senator Tuberville is holding the line https://t.me/realKarliBonne/191952

People won’t admin why they were wrong https://t.me/RatchetTruth/69832

Scotty MAR 10 with Dr. Jan Harper-Hayes https://t.me/ScottyMar10/1041

Cathy McMorris exposes NIH https://twitter.com/WallStreetApes/status/1699207403055812698?s=20
——————————
*DONATIONS SITE:
https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5

*Mail your gift to:
And We Know
30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)
Temecula, CA 92591

➜ AWK Shirts and gifts: https://shop.andweknow.com/

➜ And We Know Challenge Coins & Patriot Pins https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/

➜ Audio Bible https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16

Connect with us in the following ways:
🟪 DISCORD: https://discord.gg/kMt8R2FC4z
📢 TruthSocial: https://tinyurl.com/3wunnm8c
🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow
📱 Instagram: https://tinyurl.com/296bsd54
🗞 Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/bde9bun2
💬 Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT
🟢 Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow

➜ ALL LINKS: https://linktr.ee/andweknow828

➜ LT Prayers https://soundcloud.com/andweknow

📺 BACKUP VIDEO Channels:
*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791
*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz
*Odysee: https://tinyurl.com/mujatdsc
*GAB TV: https://tinyurl.com/tz78fd9u

➤ Subscribe to our Newsletter: https://andweknow.com/subscribe/

Eternal Life Insurance - https://www.tripledpaints.com/eternal-life-insurance



🧿 RELAY BY 🧿


https://shows.truthparadigm.tv


Keywords
freedomgodtruthmagaandweknow
