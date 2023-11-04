Exhortation! Get Closer #14

Isaac provided an update on the day's interactive live session that allowed for Q&A and prayer in a Zoom room. He emphasized the importance of building a relationship with the Holy Spirit and experiencing Christ in you. He also stressed the importance of continuing in faith, being grounded, and not moving away in your mind, from the hope of the gospel.



My personal hope for you and encouraged you, to access the riches that Christ died for you to have, in faith, even in your weakness. In it He is made Strong.

