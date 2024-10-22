Weapons of the New World Order – Part 2 - 10/22/2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Nick Begich discusses the latest developments in technology and their impact on humanity, freedom, human dignity, sovereign individuality and self-determination. Topics include: Update on the HAARP Project; The Revolution in military affairs and its impact on freedom; Non-lethal weapons and their use and impact on people; including radio frequency (RF) radiation, electromagnetic pulse (EMP), extremely low frequency (ELF) fields, lasers and chemicals; Environmental and weather control; New technologies which will eliminate privacy; Militarization of law enforcement.
