The Transgender Battle is Entering Some Startling New Phases - Brandon Showalter; The Controversy of "Equity and Diversity": Does it Help or Harm Society? - Greg Foreman, Black Conservative
Flyover Conservatives
Donate Subscribe Star
Published a month ago

Tonight at 8:30 pm CST, on the Flyover Conservatives show we are tackling the most important things going on RIGHT NOW from a Conservative Christian perspective!



TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONSERVATIVES SHOWS -

https://flyover.live/media/series/qhfzzzr/the-flyover-conservatives-show



TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: www.flyover.live



To Schedule A Time To Talk To Dr. Dr. Kirk Elliott Go To

https://flyovergold.com

Or Call 720-605-3900



Greg Foreman

WEBSITE: https://gforemanbcp.com/

YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/@BlackConservativePerspective



Past Interview with Greg: https://rumble.com/vtijj1-black-conservative-perspective-with-greg-foreman-flyover-conservatives.html



WEF Video: https://youtu.be/v5rV5aVRYeg?si=K5AyvyRM3t0vjKCk



Brandon Showalter

WEBSITE: www.Christianpost.com/by/brandon-showalter

TWITTER: @BrandonMShow

BOOK: www.summit.org/protect



STATISTICS: https://www.plasticsurgery.org/documents/News/Statistics/2020/body-contouring-gender-confirmation-2020.pdf



PODCAST: https://www.christianpost.com/podcast/parental-resistance-moms-and-dads-fight-for-their-gender-confused-kids.html



DEAD NAME DOCUMENTARY: https://www.deadnamedocumentary.com



