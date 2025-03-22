Violent Raid on Tell









The Zionist occupation army stormed the village of Tell, southwest of Nablus city in the northern West Bank, and fired live ammunition at buildings and residents, resulting in moderate injuries to a young man. They also arrested five young men from the village.

Interview: No'man Ramadan, Head of the Tell Village Council

Reporting: fairs odeh

Filmed: 20/02/2025

