Mike Adams spins LED light toys POI at the Exit and Build Land Summit for LIVE audience

At the recent Exit and Build Land Summit in Texas, Mike Adams gave the audience a live demonstration of LED light toys POI spinning, which paints the air with persisted patterns and images. The effect is far stronger in person, viewing with the human retina. Through digital cameras, the full effect cannot be seen. Music track "Emotional Dubstep" by AmoebaCrew. LED light toys via LightToys.cz.