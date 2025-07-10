BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
2025-07-10 Techno-bio-symbiosis. Intrabody Nano Network. Internet of Bodies.AI Total Control. No escape. Or is There?
The HWP Report
The HWP Report
143 followers
0
51 views • 2 months ago

As mentioned numerous times over the past five years, Covid-19 was a deception. It was a major strategic move towards the planned technocratic, transhumanist New World Order of the satanic death cult running the Matrix. It was a major move towards enslavement and extermination of the world’s population. The technology injected into billions via the Covid bioweapons has resulted in the integration of self-assembling Nano robots into the cells and tissues of multitudes. Men, women, and children have been merged with Nano machines and are under the control of Artificial Intelligence. They are not the same people they were before being injected. The situation is both tragic and catastrophic. I have informed and warned of this coming nightmare for years before Covid-19, during Covid-19 and continue to do so at the present time. The satanic death cult is taking over the earth and building its earthly kingdom and needs to depopulate billions and completely enslave the survivors. This process is taking place right now. And Artificial Intelligence is at the heart of it. Continue reading https://faiezkirsten.substack.com/p/techno-bio-symbiosis-intrabody-nano  Details to join CounterAct Club also at this link. 

genocideextinctiondepopulation agendatranshumanismelectromagnetic radiationglobalist agenda
