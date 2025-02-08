by the time 2030, 40 to 50 percent of all jobs will be better done by AI and robots.





Don't miss any of the insightful episodes of Off Grid Survival Skills, Register for free at https://BrightU.com





#OffGridSuvival #Prepping #Preparedness #MarjoryWildcraft #SurvivalSkills #BeginnersGuide #OffGrid #Homegrown #Homesteading



