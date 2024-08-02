© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
United Nations and George Soros Open Foundations Plantation of Europe
The International Financing Of Engineered Migration
NGOs, Think Tanks, Globalist Billionaires, and Multilateral Organizations all conspire to engineer the movement of non-European peoples into the West.
Their goal? The replacement of Europeans and their cultures.