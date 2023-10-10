© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
September 27, 2023
Denis Rancourt | Vaccine Deaths in the Southern Hemisphere: JermWarfare
Uploaded: September 26, 2023
“A new paper by Denis Rancourt and colleagues looks at Covid™ vaccine-related deaths in 17 countries in the southern hemisphere. These countries include Argentina, Australia, Brazil, and South Africa, among others.”
