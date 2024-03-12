Min153P038 2 A Mere trifle WWW.BGMCTV.ORG

Ministry 153 five minute Messianic Daily Devotional

Short, powerful, thought provoking, messages to start or finish your day!!!

Min153P038-2 A mere trifle

Num 16:8 Then Moshe said to Korach, "Listen here, you sons of Levi! Num 16:9 Is it for you a mere trifle that the God of Isra'el has separated you from the community of Isra'el to bring you close to himself, so that you can do the work in the tabernacle of Adonai and stand before the community serving them?





BRIT HADASHA NT

1Pe 2:1 Therefore, rid yourselves of all malice, of all deceit, hypocrisy and envy, and of all the ways there are of speaking against people; 1Pe 2:2 and be like newborn babies, thirsty for the pure milk of the Word; so that by it, you may grow up into deliverance. 1Pe 2:3 For you have tasted that Adonai is good. 1Pe 2:4 As you come to him, the living stone, rejected by people but chosen by God and precious to him, 1Pe 2:5 you yourselves, as living stones, are being built into a spiritual house to be cohanim set apart for God to offer spiritual sacrifices acceptable to him through Yeshua the Messiah.





WWW.BGMCTV.ORG



