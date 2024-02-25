Who are behind the World Health Organization? Bill Gates, Rockefeller, Welcome Trust

Dr. David Martin says Tedros is just a puppet with a “giant stick up his ass.”





“But who’s moving the stick for the puppet?”





“We have to name the names” in the worst miscarriage of medical science in history.

The answer is, according to Dr. David Martin:







• Bill Gates

• The Wellcome Trust

• The Rockefeller Foundation





“By 2023, which is kind of where we are right now, Gates represents 88% of the donations to the World Health Organization from donor organizations and agencies. By any definition, that’s a controlling interest.”





Bill Gates is no philanthropist; he’s laundering money into the World Health Organization.





When Gates and others state that having vaccinations where they are needed could potentially lead to as much as a 20% reduction in the Earth’s population, according to Dr. Martin, “those are not allegations; those are stated objectives.”



