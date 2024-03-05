Clive Palmer's Speech - Covid Vaccines & Effects Tour - Sydney, Australia 2023

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
United Australia Party Chairman Clive Palmer's rousing, passionate speech full of uncomfortable truths and cold hard facts, brought to a close the the Australian Covid-19 Vaccine Conferences. These memorable sold-out events, held on the Gold Coast, Sunshine Coast, Melbourne and Sydney, aimed a spotlight at the lies, propaganda and cover-ups surrounding the Covid-19 vaccines, the dangers of which are now even being reported in mainstream media. Clive Palmer's address to a full International Convention Centre in Sydney cannot be missed.