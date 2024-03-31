BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
DISGRACE! – Joe Biden Declares (the 'Resurrection Day of Jesus Christ', Easter Sunday) March 31st, as 'Transgender Day of Visibility'
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
145 views • 03/31/2024

Deranged, Disrespect, Demonic or Dementia?

Biden proclamation that Easter Sunday is ‘Transgender Day of Visibility’

“I, Joseph R. Biden Jr., president of the United States of America, by virtue of the authority vested in me by the Constitution and the laws of the United States, do hereby proclaim March 31, 2024, as Transgender Day of Visibility,” the White House announced Friday.

“I call upon all Americans to join us in lifting up the lives and voices of transgender people throughout our Nation and to work toward eliminating violence and discrimination against all transgender, gender nonconforming, and nonbinary people.”

It's an International day that has been in place since 2009 and always falls on March 31, so Biden made it known he promotes it on Easter.

The entire Proclamation on Transgender Day of Visibility, 2024 if you want to read it. https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/presidential-actions/2024/03/29/a-proclamation-on-transgender-day-of-visibility-2024/

Also, 

Religious-themed designs banned from White House Easter egg art contest

https://www.foxnews.com/media/religious-themed-designs-banned-white-house-easter-egg-art-contest

The video and some text that I shared was from NY Post, link:  https://nypost.com/2024/03/30/us-news/biden-declares-easter-sunday-as-transgender-day-of-visibility/


Keywords
israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank
