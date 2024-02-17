EPOCH TIMES | Ballot Fraud Study Finds Trump ‘Almost Certainly’ Won in 2020

EPOCH TIMES | Facts Matter: A new ballot fraud study has concluded that Trump “almost certainly” won the 2020 election. Despite a prominent government sub-agency (underneath the Department of Homeland Security) labeling the 2020 election as the most secure election in American history, a new study has just been published which found that the massive expansion of mail-in voting—as well as the resultant fraud—almost certainly changed the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.





Specifically, this was a study commissioned by the Heartland Institute titled: “Who really won the 2020 election? Measuring the effect of mail-in ballot fraud in the Trump-Biden race for the White House.”





Let’s dive into this study, and see what it uncovered.





Despite claims by a DHS subagency that the 2020 election was the “most secure in American history,” the Heartland Institute’s study suggests otherwise.





The authors wrote, “After analyzing the raw survey data, we were able to conclude that 28.2% of respondents who voted by mail admitted to committing at least one kind of voter fraud.”





Those votes should have been thrown out.





The authors also noted, “If the mail-in fraud levels were between 4% and 5%, then Trump wins enough of the swing states to actually force a tie at the electoral college.”





But don’t forget – the survey analysis that this was based on had about 28% of the respondents admitting to at least one kind of ballot fraud.





This is well beyond the 6% threshold. Trump won.





